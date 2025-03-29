Instant Messi!

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi scores 2 minutes after subbing into the game!

#messi #goals #intermiami

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.