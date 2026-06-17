St. Clair and Canada Face Qatar in Second Group B Fixture at FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the Canadian National Team continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign this Thursday, June 18, when The Reds host Qatar in Group B. Kickoff at BC Place Vancouver is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can tune in to the action live in English on FS1, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Group Stage Action

Co-hosts Canada and St Clair face their second match of the tournament after a hardfought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their tournament opener. Canada's draw saw the nation make history, with the late equalizer from second-half substitute Cyle Larin secured Canada's first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

The meeting represents the second-ever between the nations after a friendly played in Vienna, Austria on Sept. 23, 2022. The match resulted in a 2-0 victory for Canada with goals from Larin and Jonathan David.

The 2026 edition marks Canada's third appearance at the prestigious international tournament. After previous participations at Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022, the Canadians continue their pursuit of a first-ever FIFA World Cup victory. In both prior appearances, Canada was eliminated in the group stage after suffering three defeats.

Qatar, meanwhile, earned a FIFA World Cup berth by topping Group A in the fourth round of AFC preliminaries for the FIFA World Cup 26™ with a record of one win and one draw. The Middle Eastern nation is making a second-ever appearance at the global competition after hosting the 2022 edition.

St. Clair with Canada

St. Clair earned a spot on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after also being part of the squad at Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 19 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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