Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2026 Graduating Class

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy celebrated its 2026 Academy graduates with a special ceremony highlighted by inspirational words from commencement speaker, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, and the class Exceptional Student-Athlete, Quinton John. The celebration comes as the 2026 graduating Academy class and U-19 side completed their final season with the Academy and graduated high school.

The event, held at the Club's state-of-the-art Nu Stadium, was designed to recognize the work and successes of the 2026 Academy Graduating Class, as these talented young men are set to move forward with their careers through the different opportunities provided by the Club's player development pathway.

Exceptional Student-Athlete Quinton John:

"To anyone chasing a dream, remember this, setbacks do not define you. What defines you is how you respond. Keep working, keep believing, keep showing up. Your opportunities will come if you stay committed to the process," added John.

Never forget what is on the Inter Miami jersey, which is 'Freedom to Dream'. Always dream and dream big. With hard work, sacrifice and discipline, your dreams can come true," said Mas.

Please join us in celebrating the 2026 graduating class as we wish them success as they continue their respective fútbol journeys.

Alexander Shaw: Currently under contract with Inter Miami's First Team.

Matias Marin: Will continue with the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II

Gap Year Bound

A gap year is a year our player (student-athlete) takes after completing their U-18 Academy season and graduating high school, players may remain with either our MLS NEXT Pro or UPSL team. These two teams offer a competitive environment for continued development during the gap year and a platform to achieve their next opportunity in football. It provides them the opportunity to continue working toward a professional football career within our Club, while also pursuing the best possible collegiate pathway.

Lucas Barker

Daniel Betancourt

Gleyber Caro

Eliel Estrada

Cai McLean

Max Ponikarovsky

Arturo Querales

Angelo Rodriguez

Antoniel Ruiz

Alexander Urkidi

College Bound

Jesus Alvarez - Stetson University

Lukas Davila - Concordia University Irvine

Edson Davilma - Miami Dade College

Naej Desravins - University of North Carolina Greensboro

Daniel Gaviria - Fordham University

Quinton John - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Sergio Perello - Florida International University

Nino Venezia - Loyola University Maryland

Chaz Williams - University of Tulsa

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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