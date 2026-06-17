Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2026 Graduating Class
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy celebrated its 2026 Academy graduates with a special ceremony highlighted by inspirational words from commencement speaker, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, and the class Exceptional Student-Athlete, Quinton John. The celebration comes as the 2026 graduating Academy class and U-19 side completed their final season with the Academy and graduated high school.
The event, held at the Club's state-of-the-art Nu Stadium, was designed to recognize the work and successes of the 2026 Academy Graduating Class, as these talented young men are set to move forward with their careers through the different opportunities provided by the Club's player development pathway.
Exceptional Student-Athlete Quinton John:
"To anyone chasing a dream, remember this, setbacks do not define you. What defines you is how you respond. Keep working, keep believing, keep showing up. Your opportunities will come if you stay committed to the process," added John.
Never forget what is on the Inter Miami jersey, which is 'Freedom to Dream'. Always dream and dream big. With hard work, sacrifice and discipline, your dreams can come true," said Mas.
Please join us in celebrating the 2026 graduating class as we wish them success as they continue their respective fútbol journeys.
Alexander Shaw: Currently under contract with Inter Miami's First Team.
Matias Marin: Will continue with the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II
Gap Year Bound
A gap year is a year our player (student-athlete) takes after completing their U-18 Academy season and graduating high school, players may remain with either our MLS NEXT Pro or UPSL team. These two teams offer a competitive environment for continued development during the gap year and a platform to achieve their next opportunity in football. It provides them the opportunity to continue working toward a professional football career within our Club, while also pursuing the best possible collegiate pathway.
Lucas Barker
Daniel Betancourt
Gleyber Caro
Eliel Estrada
Cai McLean
Max Ponikarovsky
Arturo Querales
Angelo Rodriguez
Antoniel Ruiz
Alexander Urkidi
College Bound
Jesus Alvarez - Stetson University
Lukas Davila - Concordia University Irvine
Edson Davilma - Miami Dade College
Naej Desravins - University of North Carolina Greensboro
Daniel Gaviria - Fordham University
Quinton John - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Sergio Perello - Florida International University
Nino Venezia - Loyola University Maryland
Chaz Williams - University of Tulsa
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Midfielder Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2026 Graduating Class - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo - Philadelphia Union
- Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF
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