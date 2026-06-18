David Tepper Honored with Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Josh Stein
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Bank of America Stadium hosted a special group on Wednesday, welcoming Governor Josh Stein, who presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to 12 honorees who have made a significant impact on North Carolina.
David Tepper, Owner and Chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), was one of those presented with the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina.
"David, I want to thank you for your leadership and for hosting us today," acknowledged Gov. Stein.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tepper was awarded the honor for the impact he has made across the Carolinas - not just through the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, but also the commitment he and his wife Nicole have made to community work across the state.
The legendary investor purchased the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He subsequently brought an MLS franchise, Charlotte FC, to the region. Since TSE came to the Queen City, Tepper has also turned Bank of America Stadium into a world-class entertainment venue.
"He has described his commitment to building a winning organization, not only in the field, but in the community," praised Gov. Stein. "That's why he made a deliberate decision to open Bank of America Stadium to many more events, transforming it into a year-round destination and driving economic impact in the region."
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Off the field, Tepper, often through TSE and The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, has used his platform to impact the local community, particularly in schools and local food banks, and in response to Hurricane Helene in 2024.
"David is committed to philanthropy across the state and across the country," Gov. Stein continued. "During a time when food access is a major topic, the Teppers' commitment to supporting North Carolina's food banks has made a difference for countless families.
"Under his leadership, the Panthers and its community program has invested in youth wellness and mental health, education, and support for our military service members. Kids around Charlotte have backpacks, attend sports camps, and much more thanks to the Panthers philanthropic commitment.
"And when Hurricane Helene struck Western North Carolina, David donated use of this stadium for the Concert For Carolina, which brought tens of millions of dollars in funding and a morale boost to a region that desperately needed it."
Tepper was also named to the TIME100 Philanthropy list this spring.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, as Gov. Stein noted, has been awarded to residents since 1963, recognizing North Carolina's finest, the people who go above and beyond to serve others.
"People like Maya Angelou, Dale Earnhardt, Michael Jordan, Billy Graham," noted Gov. Stein. "But most of the members of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine are not celebrities. They're regular people dedicated to serving our state and its people."
In all, Gov. Stein honored 12 individuals at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. Included in that group was Panthers Hall of Honor member Steve Smith, Sr., who Gov. Stein bragged "was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and even today, he remains the Panthers' all-time leader for touchdowns and receiving yards." Smith, Sr. was honored in part for opening the Smith Family Behavior Health Urgent Care Center in 2023, a first-of-its-kind facility in Mecklenburg County that offers round-the-clock mental health care.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Of note, Tepper was one of the few honorees on Tuesday not native to the Tar Heel State. His impact in such a short time is evidence of both the opportunity present in North Carolina and Tepper's commitment to making an impact.
"One thing that's great about North Carolina is that a lot of folks who are wonderful North Carolinians were not born here," praised Gov. Stein.
"They came because they saw opportunity, they saw a wonderful quality of life, and they saw the people. The people of North Carolina really are special, very friendly, very welcoming, and it attracts those kinds of people from other parts of the country to come here and so it does not surprise me that in such a short period of time, David Tepper has made his way here.
"He has grown roots here and he is absolutely committed to making sure that this city, this region is strong and thriving."
As the ceremony drew to a close, Tepper and all of Tuesday's honorees recited the toast of North Carolina.
"Here's to the land of the long leaf pine, the summer land where the sun doth shine, where the weak grow strong and strong grow great. Here's to down home, the old North state."
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The full list of honorees included:
Crandall Bowles, Mecklenburg County - Former CEO of Spring Industries; first woman to chair the University of North Carolina Board of Governors
Erskine Bowles, Mecklenburg County - Former White House chief of staff for President Bill Clinton; former president of the University of North Carolina System
Mike Clement, Mecklenburg County - Managing partner and founder of Strait Insights; former director of Global Corporate Communications for Bank of America; former chair of Roof Above Board of Directors
Malcomb Coley, Mecklenburg County - Former central region private leader and Charlotte managing partner at Ernst & Young; co-founder of Bright Hope Capital; former chair of United Way of Central Carolinas and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance
Beverly Earle, Mecklenburg County - Former North Carolina Representative
Omar Jorge, Mecklenburg County - CEO of Compare Foods Supermarkets; co-founder of Aurora Grocery Group, a group of independent Latino-owned supermarkets; co-chair of Spark Centro board of directors
Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County - Mayor of Charlotte
Steve Smith Sr., Mecklenburg County - Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver; founder of the Steve Smith Family Foundation, supporting behavioral health care access
David Tepper, Mecklenburg County - President and Founder of Appaloosa Management; Owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC; philanthropist and community leader
Richard Vinroot, Mecklenburg County - Former mayor of Charlotte
Ricky Woods, Mecklenburg County - Senior minister of First Baptist Church-West; Leading on Opportunity Task Force member
Rafael Prieto Zartha, Mecklenburg County - Journalist; National Association of Hispanic Journalists co-founder and Hall of Fame inductee
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