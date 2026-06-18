LA Galaxy Continue Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Second Group Stage Match on June 19

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their celebration of global soccer across Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum in Long Beach this Friday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. After drawing more than 4,000 attendees for last Friday's USMNT match vs. Paraguay, a similar crowd is expected as fans gather to watch the USMNT face Australia in its second group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans can access Know Before You Go information here.

The LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will take place in Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach through the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, with appearances from Galaxy players, alumni, and special guests. Visit lagalaxy.com/soccercelebration for more information and the full schedule.

Live viewings of 47 Group Stage matches will air on Pine Avenue in Long Beach via large screens with premium audio, including Friday's match against Australia.

Each experience includes family-friendly spaces and youth programming, music and photo opportunities for shareable fan moments, the City of Long Beach's EZ Sip Program, and limited-edition merchandise and giveaways, including activations from sponsors, LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the LA Galaxy Team Store.

When:

Friday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

12 to 2 p.m. USA vs Australia

Where:

Long Beach, Pine Ave & Broadway







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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