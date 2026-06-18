LA Galaxy Continue Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Second Group Stage Match on June 19
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their celebration of global soccer across Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum in Long Beach this Friday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. After drawing more than 4,000 attendees for last Friday's USMNT match vs. Paraguay, a similar crowd is expected as fans gather to watch the USMNT face Australia in its second group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans can access Know Before You Go information here.
The LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will take place in Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach through the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, with appearances from Galaxy players, alumni, and special guests. Visit lagalaxy.com/soccercelebration for more information and the full schedule.
Live viewings of 47 Group Stage matches will air on Pine Avenue in Long Beach via large screens with premium audio, including Friday's match against Australia.
Each experience includes family-friendly spaces and youth programming, music and photo opportunities for shareable fan moments, the City of Long Beach's EZ Sip Program, and limited-edition merchandise and giveaways, including activations from sponsors, LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the LA Galaxy Team Store.
When:
Friday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT
12 to 2 p.m. USA vs Australia
Where:
Long Beach, Pine Ave & Broadway
Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026
- LA Galaxy Continue Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Second Group Stage Match on June 19 - LA Galaxy
- David Tepper Honored with Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Josh Stein - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF and Front of Jersey Partner Royal Caribbean Celebrate "Miami es Fútbol" Mural in the Heart of Little Havana - Inter Miami CF
- Petar Musa Scores First FIFA World Cup Goal by an Active FC Dallas Player - FC Dallas
- St. Clair and Canada Face Qatar in Second Group B Fixture at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids to Host Liga MX Side FC Juárez on July 9 - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Midfielder Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2026 Graduating Class - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo - Philadelphia Union
- Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Continue Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Second Group Stage Match on June 19
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy to Host Liga MX Side Club América in Summer Friendly on July 11
- LA Galaxy Host Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Opening Match on June 12
- LA Galaxy Foundation Announced as 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award Recipient