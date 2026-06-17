Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Argentina (1W-0L-1D, 3 points) got their title defense underway with a 3-0 victory over Algeria tonight in their first Group J fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi led the show with a hat-trick, his first at a FIFA World Cup, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul contributed an assist.

Notably, the evening saw Messi make history by becoming the first male player to appear at six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. The attacking maestro also reached 16 career World Cup goals, tying Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the history of the tournament, and 200 total overall appearances for Argentina as he extends his record as the nation's player with the most caps.

Lineup Notes

The defending World Cup champions took the pitch with Emiliano Martînez in goal; Gonzalo Montiel, Crisitian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Facundo Medina made up the back four; De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández started in midfield; captain Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Thiago Almada led the line in attack.

Match Action

Messi got things started for Argentina with a banger in the 17th minute. The Inter Miami duo connected, with Messi receiving a line-splitting ball from De Paul down the middle before unleashing a long-range effort to the top-right corner.

Messi addeed a second for La Albiceleste in the second half in the 60th minute, this time striking from close range after pouncing on a rebound following an initial attempt from Mac Allistter from outside the box.

Messi rounded out the victory 3-0 and his historic performance with his third goal of the evening in the 76th minute. He received a ball from Nicolás González just outside the box, before slotting the ball at the bottom-left corner with a trademark curler.

Next Match

Next, Argenrtina continues their campaign with their second Group J fixture, facing Austria on Monday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET at Dallas Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

ARG - 48%

ALG - 52%

Shots:

ARG - 9

ALG - 6

Saves:

ARG - 0

ALG - 3

Corners:

ARG - 2

ALG - 2

Fouls:

ARG - 13

ALG - 8







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF

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