Inter Miami CF and Front of Jersey Partner Royal Caribbean Celebrate "Miami es Fútbol" Mural in the Heart of Little Havana

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As the world comes together to celebrate the beautiful game this summer, Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean made their mark in Miami today, introducing a new mural featuring Leo Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Dayne St. Clair, and Ian Fray, as part of the Club's "Miami es Fútbol" campaign.

The mural, brought to life by the photorealistic vision of Disem, a Miami-based Latin American artist and illustrator, is located in Little Havana on Calle Ocho and is part of Inter Miami's ongoing partnership with Royal Caribbean. Positioned next to Little Havana's famous bar and restaurant, Ball & Chain, and diagonal to the historic Domino Park, the mural sits in one of the most iconic cultural neighborhoods in Miami, and will remain a highly visible art piece for fans, locals, and visitors to enjoy.

Inter Miami and world fútbol fans gathered today to celebrate the completion of the mural, stopping in at Ball & Chain to play dominoes, share a meal, and catch the England vs Croatia match. While in attendance, fans also had the opportunity to get their picture taken with the MLS Cup!

Though not all will be rooting for the same team during this summer's global competition, Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean continue to prove that fútbol is a universal language that connects us all.

Disem's vibrant art style is showcased throughout the mural, as he incorporates bold elements that capture the essence of Miami, as well as the flags of a variety of teams participating competing this summer, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and more.

Represent Your Country for a Chance to Win!

Those who visit the mural will have chances to win big! Fans can take a picture in front of the art piece and show the world which country they will be representing this summer to enter for their chance to win one of the following exclusive items:

7-Night Royal Caribbean cruise for two

Player Signed Inter Miami CF Jersey

Premium Tickets to a Future Inter Miami CF Match

And MORE!

Once you have your picture, enter for your chance to win HERE! This giveaway will be open from June 16 to June 29. Take your best shot at victory while the window remains!

Other Ways to Engage with Royal Caribbean and Fútbol in Miami this Summer!

Royal Caribbean Fútbol Programming

This summer, Royal Caribbean is giving vacationers a front row seat to the FIFA World Cup 26™ live onboard, powered by Sport 24. From June 11 - July 19, 2026, vacationers and fútbol fans can get in on the action from ship to pitch in ways only Royal Caribbean can deliver. During the tournament, Royal Caribbean will transform all ships fleet-wide into high-energy hubs. Fans will never miss a play - all matches will be broadcast in real time: On stateroom TVs, across onboard spaces like the pool decks, theaters, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, and more. Guests can also enjoy on-board activities centered around the tournament.

Royal Caribbean FIFA Fan Festival Setup

As an Official Miami World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, Royal Caribbean will activate at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park from June 13 - July 19 with an immersive fan space, plus dynamic branding across Miami International Airport, the Brightline, and downtown Miami.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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