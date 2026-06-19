Saudi Arabia Trains at Inter Miami CF Facilities in Preparation, Picks up Valuable Point in First FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's top-class facilities continue being part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities and helping national teams prepare for their participation in the global competition. This time, Inter Miami CF Stadium hosted Saudi Arabia training in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 14, as they carried out their final preparations ahead of facing Uruguay in their Group H opener, ultimately picking up an important point through a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Facilities Hosting Nations During the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Inter Miami's state-of-the-art facilities will continue helping prepare some of the world's best national teams as they compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, as the Club's homes serve as official training sites for teams playing matches in Miami during this summer's global tournament.

World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in full swing, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event, named Lighter.

Haitian Passion, Tim Payne's New Zealand, Turkey Comeback, Scotland Training Camp, and More

Four nations prepared to compete on the biggest stage at the Club's facilities - Haiti, Turkey, Scotland, and New Zealand. Additionally, the national teams of two of South Florida's most prominent communities - Peru and Venezuela - played international friendlies at the Club's venues.

As Haiti entered its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, Les Grenadiers played in front of South Florida's passionate fútbol fan base, including the area's strong Haitian community, picking up a resounding 4-0 win against New Zealand at an electric sold out Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 2, before narrowly falling against Peru 2-1 in the historic first-ever international friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5.

Turkey then geared up for what's expected to be a hard-fought Group D featuring USA, Paraguay, and Australia by claiming a 2-1 comeback win over Venezuela at Inter Miami CF Stadium on June 6.

Additionally, from June 1 through 5, Scotland's national team called Inter Miami's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center their home as they prepared for their first FIFA World Cup participation in 28 years.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2026

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