Canada Earns Historic First-Ever Victory at a FIFA World Cup in 6-0 Rout over Qatar

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Canada (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) continued their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar (0W-1L-1D, 1 point), the nation's first-ever at a FIFA World Cup, in Group B on Thursday evening at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada. A hat-trick by forward Jonathan David, goals from Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, as well as an own goal from Qatar, led The Reds to the historic result. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Lineup Notes

Canada took the field with Maxime Crépeau in goal; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea formed the back four; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné and Ali Ahmed started in midfield; David and Larin led the team in attack.

Match Action

Cyle Larin got things started for Canada in the 16th minute with his second goal this FIFA World Cup 2026. The forward pounced on a rebound to strike from close range after an initial attempt from teammate Jonathan David.

David then doubled Canada's advantage in the 29th minute with a powerful volley from the right end of the box.

Qatar was left a man down on the field in the 33rd when defender Homam Ahmed was shown a red card.

David secured his brace in the third minute of stoppage time to send the tournament co-hosts into the half leading 3-0, capitalizing on a rebound and tapping the ball in from close range after a header from Larin that forced a save from Qatar's goalkeeper.

Qatar was left with nine players on the field at the start of the second half, as midfielder Assim Madibo was sent off in the 53rd minute.

Nathan Saliba added a fourth for Canada in the 64th minute with a fantastic free-kick goal.

The home side then rounded out the win through an own goal from Qatar midfielder Mohamed Manai in the 75th minute, and David finding the back of the net from inside the box for his third goal of the match in the second minute of added time.

Next Match

Next, Canada will continue their Group B campaign facing Switzerland on Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET at BC Place Vancouver.

Canada currently sits first in Group B and needs a draw or a win against Switzerland to win the group and secure a spot in the Round of 32.

Stats

Possession:

CAN - 79%

QAT - 21%

Shots:

CAN - 31

QAT - 2

Saves:

CAN - 0

QAT - 4

Corners:

CAN - 19

QAT - 1

Fouls:

CAN - 9

QAT - 10







Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2026

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