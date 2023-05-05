Indians Earn Third Straight Win Over Mud Hens, 6-3

May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Nick Gonzales, Josh Palacios and Endy Rodríguez each had three-hit performances on Friday night as the Indianapolis Indians earned at least a series split with the Toledo Mud Hens in a 6-3 victory at Fifth Third Field.

With a 2-0 lead in fourth inning, Palacios added to the Indians (13-17) lead with an opposite-field single in the gap to score two runners and put the game out of reach. Palacios' two-run single extended his hitting streak to 10 games, which is now tied with Nashville's Keston Hiura for the longest active hitting streak in the International League. He finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBI and has 19 RBI in 11 games with Indy this season.

The Indians got on the board first for the fourth time in as many games against Toledo (18-12). With runners on the corners after a Malcom Nuñez double and Chris Owings walk, Vinny Capra roped a two-run double into left-center field off Toledo's starter Zach Logue (L, 1-2). Indianapolis tallied two more in the fourth on Palacios' single to build a 4-0 lead before Toledo first scored on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Donny Sands.

Palacios answered in the Indians following at-bat with an RBI double after Toledo plated its first run. The Mud Hens brought across a run in each of their last two plate appearances, sandwiched between an RBI single by Palacios, but fell short with the tying-run up to bat after a game-ending double play.

Luis Ortiz tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, no walks and fanning three Mud Hens. Cam Alldred (W, 2-0) came in relief of Ortiz to earn the win with 3.0 innings of work, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.

In addition to recording three-hit games for the Indians, Gonzales, Rodríguez and Palacios also combined for five total stolen bases, with the latter two swiping a pair of bases each. Indy's five stolen bases was the team's most since also stealing five on May 4, 2022 vs. Louisville.

Indianapolis and Toledo will continue their six-game set on Saturday night at 5:05 PM ET at Fifth Third Field. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-2, 5.12) will toe the rubber for the Indians against Mud Hens RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.50).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.