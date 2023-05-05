9th Inning Comeback Falls Short Again Chasers Drop Third Straight to Bats

PAPILLION, NEB. - A three-homer game and cycle from separate Louisville Bats players were part of too much offense for the Omaha Storm Chasers to overcome, dropping a third straight game to the Louisville bats Thursday night, 12-10, despite brining the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning.

Werner Park fans knew they were in for a wild game from the outset, as a triple and two homers gave the Bats four runs in the top of the first inning. Though the Chasers countered with four in the bottom half, knocking Louisville starter Kevin Herget out of the game after just two-thirds of an inning. In his Chasers debut Franmil Reyes reached on an error to score the first run, then Nick Loftin singled in one and Brewer Hicklen doubled in Reyes and Loftin to tie the game.

Briefly, Omaha took a lead in the second as Loftin doubled home CJ Alexander, but the Bats scored four more in the third to take the lead, on two more two-run homers. Reyes collected his first Omaha hit and RBI in the fourth, as he singled home Samad Taylor, as the time making the score 8-6 in favor of the bats.

Louisville added insurance in the fifth, on a solo homer from Matt McClain, who finished off the cycle in his fourth plate appearance of the night in the sixth, as he singled home two, also having tripled in the first and doubled in the third.

Tyler Gentry plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Nick Loftin opened the seventh with his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to left field to keep the Chasers within reach but Christian Encarnacion-Strand's third homer of the game with one out in the top of the ninth for the Bats ended up being a crucial insurance run.

Omaha refused to go quietly in the ninth, as Reyes led off with a double, then scored on an RBI double from Logan Porter. Tucker Bradley was hit by a pitch and Angelo Castellano reached on a run-scoring error, brining Taylor to the plate with two outs as the winning run.

While he bounced into a fielder's choice to end the game, he finished the night 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of walks. He stole four bases across his first four plate appearances, the second time in his career and the second time the feat was accomplished by a Storm Chaser, last done by Jarrod Dyson on June 10, 2013 @ Nashville.

Omaha starter Drew Parrish was charged with nine runs on 10 hits over 5.0 innings, followed by right-hander Jonah Dipoto in his triple-A debut, allowing two unearned runs with a pair of strikeouts in the 6th inning.

Evan Sisk and Brooks Kriske each offered scoreless innings behind Dipoto, while Ryan Weiss surrendered the ninth inning homer to Encarnacion-Strand.

The Storm Chasers will try once again to bounce back, Friday night at 6:35 p.m. CT as right-hander Mike Mayers takes the mound for Star Wars Night.

