9th Inning Rally Falls Short as Chasers Drop Second Straight to Bats

May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite scoring three in the ninth, the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-17) could not finish a comeback Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Louisville Bats 7-4.

The Bats and Chasers traded runs in the first inning as Michael Siani hit a leadoff homer to open the game for Louisville, then Omaha collected three consecutive two-out hits in the bottom half, with Logan Porter singling in Tyler Gentry.

In the second, Louisville took the lead with a three-run homer, then added another run in the third on a solo homer to jump out to a 5-1 lead.

After allowing the three home runs, Marcelo Martinez settled into a groove, retiring his final seven hitters and finishing five innings in a spot start, his first start of the year.

The Bats added two more runs in the seventh inning, as Dylan Coleman made his first appearance of the 2023 season with Omaha, walking two and allowing a pair of run-scoring hits.

Andrés Núñez, Jackson Kowar and Nick Wittgren combined for three scoreless innings of relief behind Coleman, while the five Omaha pitchers combined for 0 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Storm Chasers stayed silent after the first inning until the ninth, managing just three hits between the second and eighth innings. In the ninth, Gentry opened the frame with his second double of the game, then Porter followed up with his third hit of the contest. CJ Alexander doubled in Gentry, Brewer Hicklen singled in Porter and Tucker Bradley reached on a fielder's choice that plated Alexander to bring the score to three. The tying run did not leave the on-deck circle, as a strikeout ended the game and Omaha dropped a second straight to Louisville, albeit by a three-run margin, a closer game than Tuesday.

The Storm Chasers return to action Thursday at 6:35 p.n. CT, as left-hander Drew Parrish takes the mound for Omaha.

International League Stories from May 5, 2023

