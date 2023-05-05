Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - May 5 at Scranton/WB

Cocos Locos de Rochester (10-18) vs. Vejigantes de Scranton/WB (12-18)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paolo Espino (0-1, 1.50) vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 6.08)

SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings split Thursday night's twin bill against the Scranton/WB RailRiders, falling 6-1 in Game One before bouncing back to secure a Game Two victory, 9-6...RHP WILY PERALTA logged 3.1 innings of work in Game One, allowing four runs on six hits...RHP TOMMY ROMERO got the start in Game Two, logging 3.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits... RHP JOSE MUJICA earned the win in relief of Romero, working 1.2 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts...across both games Thursday night, the Wings collected 23 total hits; eight in Game One and 15 in Game Two...1B MATT ADAMS drove in the lone run in Game One with his team-leading sixth homer of the year...RF NOMAR MAZARA led the way in Game Two with a four-hit performance, one of four Wings batters to record a multi-hit game...RHP PAOLO ESPINO gets the ball for the Wings in game four of the series Friday night, as the Wings look to tie the series at two games apiece.

KNOCK KNOCK!: On Thursday, RF NOMAR MAZARA went 4-for-5 in Game Two of the doubleheader in Moosic, PA...the lefty's four hits were a season high, and this was his fifth multi-hit effort of the season...

This is Mazara's second four-hit game in his Triple-A career...his first occurring with El Paso on 5/29/22.

BAKE SALE: 2B DARREN BAKER logged his 12th and 13th multi-hit games of the year on Thursday, going 4-for-7 with two runs scored and two walks between both games of the doubleheader...the California native now ranks fourth in the International League with a .356 (37-for-104) batting average...

Baker's 37 hits is also tied for fourth among IL hitters, just two shy of the leading Zack Collins (COL).

EXTRA-EFFORT: With a homer in Game One and three doubles in game two, Rochester batters extended their extra-base streak to a season-long 11-straight games, dating back to 4/21...the Wings have collected 24 total extra-base hits over that span...

Through the first 28 games of the '22 season, the Wings collected 91 extra-base hits...this season the Wings have collected 66 XBH through the same number of games.

A PAIR OF RIB-EYE STEAKS: 1B WILSON GARCIAdrove in a pair of runs in Game Two, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...Garcia now has four games with multiple RBI, tied for the most on the team (Blankenhorn) despite playing in just 17 of the team's 28 games.

ADAM(S) BOMB: 1B MATT ADAMS launched his team-leading sixth home run of the season in Game One of Thursday's doubleheader, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss...Adams is now tied for the team lead in extra-base hits with 10 (Blankenhorn)...

The Big League veteran laced a first-inning single that came off the bat at 111 MPH, the third-hardest hit ball by a Red Wing this season.

All six of Adams' homers have been on the road this season.

THAT'S WHAT HILL SAID: CF DEREK HILL went 3-for-4 in Game Two, adding an RBI and a run scored to his line...the Michigan native is batting .483 (14-for-29) with two home runs, a double, and six RBI over the last eight games (4/22) after a 1-for-13 (.077) start to the season.

DOUBLE DIGIT DUBS: The Red Wings picked up win number 10 in Game Two of Thursday's doubleheader to improve their record to 10-18...the Wings were the last team in the International League to reach double-digit victories...

Dating back to 2013, 2018 marks the only year in which the Wings entered the month of May with less than 10 wins.

