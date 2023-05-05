Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp in Extra-Inning Thriller
May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-inning, 6-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday Night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop Masyn Winn drove in both Memphis runs with a pair of solo home runs. Finishing the night 2-for-5, Winn recorded his first career multi-home run effort and brought his season total to four.
Right fielder Jordan Walker also excelled at the plate. The top prospect recorded a 2-for-4 night and was also hit by a pitch. In total, seven of the nine Memphis starting batters recorded at least one base hit.
Redbirds starting pitcher Kyle Leahy tossed 4.0 innings in his first start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Relievers Dalton Roach and Andre Pallante combined to toss 5.2 innings of one-run baseball.
The Redbirds (20-11) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 6 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 3:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 5, 2023
- Knights Drop Friday's Game to Gwinnett 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp in Extra-Inning Thriller - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Overcomes Five-Run Deficit to Beat Lehigh Valley, 10-9, in 11 Innings on Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Allen's Homers Lead Jacksonville to Gritty 11-Inning Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Fall in Extra Innings to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Earn Third Straight Win Over Mud Hens, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Siani, Bats Drop Game Four 6-2 to Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Shuster's Spectacular Outing Leads Stripers to Near No-No - Gwinnett Stripers
- The WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, Presented by Bank of America, Celebrates 1 Year of Giving Back to the Community - Worcester Red Sox
- Paxton Strong, Palka Clubs Two Homers in 14-2 Rout of Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Hold Off Scranton/wB, 4-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Meadows Triples in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Worcester Defeats Buffalo on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Five-Run Seventh Leads to I-Cubs' Win - Iowa Cubs
- Saints and Sounds Suspended in Third Inning, Will Resume on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Downed by Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Lose to Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds and Saints Suspended at CHS Field - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Hold Off Tides 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 5, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Milo the Bat Dog Appearance for May 13 Postponed - Rochester Red Wings
- May 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (12-17) at Toledo Mud Hens (18-11) - Indianapolis Indians
- Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - May 5 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: May 9-14 - Rochester Red Wings
- Youth Baseball Camps Will be Held this Summer at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- 9th Inning Rally Falls Short as Chasers Drop Second Straight to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 9th Inning Comeback Falls Short Again Chasers Drop Third Straight to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp in Extra-Inning Thriller
- Herrera Drives in Three as Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp
- Robinson Ropes Double as Redbirds Walk off Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Strike for Three in First to Defeat Jumbo Shrimp
- ABS System to Make AutoZone Park Debut this Week