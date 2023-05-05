Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp in Extra-Inning Thriller

May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-inning, 6-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday Night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Masyn Winn drove in both Memphis runs with a pair of solo home runs. Finishing the night 2-for-5, Winn recorded his first career multi-home run effort and brought his season total to four.

Right fielder Jordan Walker also excelled at the plate. The top prospect recorded a 2-for-4 night and was also hit by a pitch. In total, seven of the nine Memphis starting batters recorded at least one base hit.

Redbirds starting pitcher Kyle Leahy tossed 4.0 innings in his first start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Relievers Dalton Roach and Andre Pallante combined to toss 5.2 innings of one-run baseball.

The Redbirds (20-11) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 6 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 3:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.