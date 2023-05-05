Knights Drop Friday's Game to Gwinnett 2-0
May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 2-0 on Friday night from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The Stripers took a no-hitter into the top of the eighth inning. Charlotte outfielder Clint Frazier broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the eighth. The Knights managed two hits in the game.
Chicago White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks began his MLB rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless seventh inning with Charlotte. He struck out one batter. Hendriks was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on March 30 (retroactive to March 27) as he was undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He recently announced on April 20 that he is cancer free after completing chemotherapy on April 5. He is expected to continue his rehab stint on Sunday at Gwinnett.
White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada also started a rehab stint and had one of Charlotte's two hits in the game. Moncada went 1-for-4 on the night.
Charlotte RHP Luke Farrell (0-2, 13.50) was charged with the loss after he allowed one unearned run over two innings. Reliever Declan Cronin allowed the other Gwinnett run to score in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With the loss, the Knights and Stripers are now tied in the series, 2-2.
The Knights will continue the six-game road trip against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Saturday evening from Gwinnett County Georgia. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game five of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. from Coolray Field on Saturday.
