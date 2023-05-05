Homestand Highlights: May 9-14

May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the fist time in 2023.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, MAY 9 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:00 pm, First Pitch 6:05)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free (excluding July 4) presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:00 pm, First Pitch 6:05 pm)

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a red American Flag x Red Wings shirt courtesy of Rochester Nissan Dealers

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

THURSDAY, MAY 11 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:00 pm, First Pitch 6:05 pm)

ROCHESTER PLATES PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a Rochester Plates Pint Glass courtesy of SOLO

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Lights at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesse Saw presented by Bud Light

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID presented by Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

FRIDAY, MAY 12 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:30 pm, 6:45 pm)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $5 GA ticket and your pups are FREE, presented by Lollypop Farm! Note - This Bark in the Park date features post-game fireworks so please plan accordingly

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: All teachers can use promo code TEACH to receive $10, 200-level tickets and all teachers will receive a 15% discount in the Team Store on this night. For a special ticket and to recognize a teacher on the videoboards at Innovative Field, click here

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for the first fireworks of the season courtesy of East House

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT: Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night presented by East House

STROKE AWARENESS NIGHT: Join us for Stroke Awareness Night presented by Rochester Regional Health

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

SATURDAY, MAY 13 VS WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 6:45 pm)

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Join us as we celebrate all active and retired military members, click here to nominate a hero on our video boards presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union

MILO THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE WITH MEET & PET: Come watch Milo fetch bats for charity. You can also pet your favorite dog for a donation fee of $10 per family during our Meet & Pet. Proceeds to benefit Honor Flight and Veterans Outreach Center presented by Flower City Group

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #2: The first 1,000 fans will receive the second of five in the Milo The Bat Dog Baseball card set presented by Flower City Group. Be sure to check the back of your Milo card for a gold paw print sticker for a chance to win some prizes. If your card has a sticker, visit the guest services booth to find out what you won!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

SUNDAY, MAY 14 VS WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 12:00 pm, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Mother's Day in style with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet on the suite level! Lunch includes burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers with honey mustard, mozzarella sticks, veggie tray, pasta salad, macaroni salad, popcorn, chips, soda and water. A cash bar will also be available.

MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET TICKETS

POST-GAME CATCH WITH MOM ON FIELD: Play catch with your mom on the field post-game

BASEBALL GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a baseball courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20 minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

