Siani, Bats Drop Game Four 6-2 to Omaha

May 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Brandon Williamson tossed six quality innings and Michael Siani blasted a home run to open the game as the Louisville Bats (12-18) dropped game four of the series 6-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-18) on Friday night.

Michael Siani led the game off with a big fly to right field to give Louisville an early 1-0 lead. The leadoff bomb is Siani's second of the week and his fourth total homer of the season.

Omaha answered in the home half of the second inning, scoring two runs to jump in front of the Bats 2-1.

Louisville starter Brandon Williamson (1-4, 7.62) was dialed in early. After giving up two runs in the second, Williamson retired the next nine Storm Chasers in order, striking out three. Williamson finished the day tossing six innings, giving up three runs on three hits while walking only one and striking out a season-high seven.

The Storm Chasers added a single run in the sixth before tacking on three in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bats rallied for a run but wouldn't be able to complete the comeback, falling to Omaha 6-2.

The Bats and Storm Chasers will continue their six-game series with game five tomorrow night, May 6, with first pitch set for 7:35 pm E.T at Werner Park. Righty Levi Stoudt (1-2, 5.68) will get the ball for Louisville while Omaha has not yet announced its starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.