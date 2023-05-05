SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 5, 2023

Cocos Locos De Rochester (10-18) vs Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (12-18)

Game 31 | Home Game 13 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, May 5, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 6.08) vs RHP Paolo Espino (No Record)

COPA COLORS - The Vejigante is a brightly-colored, folkloric masked character that is a blend of African, Spanish and Caribbean influences and a key figure in several annual celebrations. The Vejigantes represent either the devil in the battle between good and evil or the Moors that Saint James fought during the Catholic Reconquista of Spain. During Carnival people dress as Vejigantes and roam the streets in groups and engage in a variety of activities from mischief to entertainment. The vejigante costume looks like a jester's suit with a cape and bat wings under the arms, topped by a vividly-painted and fierce-looking mask usually including horns, fangs and beaks that are often polka dotted. Traditional colors of the Vejigante include green, yellow, red and black. The RailRiders have adopted this identity as a tribute to the growing diversity in Northeast Pennsylvania.

QUALITY STARTS- Last night Mitch Spence recorded the second quality start by RailRiders pitchers this season. He tossed six innings allowing just one earned run and no walks. The righty struck out six. Spence is just the second pitcher to reach a full six innings and he did it on just 76 pitches. Randy Vasquez had the other in St. Paul on April 23. Then he threw six frames letting up just three earned runs, but ultimately took the loss.

DOUBLEHEADER SPLITS- The RailRiders have had three doubleheader days this season. Twice at home and once on the road at Lehigh Valley that were two nine inning contests. They have split with each opponent all three times. At home against Syracuse and now Rochester, SWB has won the first game and dropped the second. Against the Iron Pigs the team was shutout in the inital contest, but came back with a vengance to take the second.

GETTING HIT HURTS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff has hit 25 total batters this season, the most in Triple-A. With two last night, Sean Boyle has recorded eight hit batters, tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

CALHOUN CAN HIT - Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun was added to the RailRiders roster on Tuesday, getting the call up from the Florida Complex League. Calhoun was signed by New York on April 20th after spending Spring Training with the Seattle Mariners. He had another two RBIs including a home run in the contest last night that helped SWB win. He also made two starts in left field. Calhoun was drafted and spent the majority of his Major League career (2012-2019) with the Los Angeles Angels. He then also played for the Diamondbacks and the Rangers.

SNEAKLY SNELTON - DJ Snelten is the only southpaw in the bullpen for the RailRiders. They do have lefty Tanner Tully as a starter. Last night Snelten tossed 1.2 innings clean to drop his ERA down to 2.77. He stranded two more runners on the base paths so he has inherited six runners this season without letting any of them cross. In 13.0 innings he has only allowed four earned runs to hold hitters to a .154 average. Snelten has recorded one save.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Yesterday Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 25 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

