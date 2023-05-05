Milo the Bat Dog Appearance for May 13 Postponed

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are saddened to announce the postponement of Milo The Bat Dog's scheduled appearance courtesy of The Flower City Group on Saturday, May 13 at Innovative Field due to Milo's health issues. The Red Wings would ask that you please keep Milo and Josh in your thoughts and send positive vibes to the both of them. Please see the following note written by Josh Snyder, Milo's owner:

Dear Fans,

After a roller coaster of emotions over the past week and 3 days in the ICU at Cornell, Milo is home but has been diagnosed with liver disease. As his condition went from life threatening to somewhat stable, he continues to dip back and fourth between the two.

At this time we are unsure of his prognosis (but trying to stay positive) and taking things day by day. I will sadly have to cancel his appearance on May 13. Thanks for your understanding.

Even though Milo's future is uncertain, there are some things I do know. He is one of a kind. When Milo came into my life he saved me, and when Tim from the Rochester Red Wings reached out to us I thought how Milo could make an impact on the community too. From day one we made a difference and I am proud of what we have done by fetching bats. We have brought thousands of people together, raised thousands of dollars (with the help of The Flower City Group, The Rochester Red Wings and YOU ALL) to fund amazing nonprofit organizations (Wounded Veteran Foundation, T.A.P.S, Bivona, SPCC, V.O.C and Honor Flight) locally and even nationally. Milo has genuinely enjoyed every single cheer, clap, pet, picture and video from all of you (his friends) over the years. His story is nothing short of remarkable and I'm hoping it doesn't end here.

I will continue to try to update everyone on Milo's health.

Thank you all,

Josh Snyder

We ask that you please respect Josh and Milo's privacy at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.

The Milo Baseball Card Giveaway (the second in a series of five) will still be given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, courtesy of The Flower City Group.

