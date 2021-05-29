Indians Drop Sixth Straight on Saturday

PAPILLION, NEB. - Ke'Bryan Hayes hit the second home run of his rehab assignment on Saturday night, but the Omaha Storm Chasers hit three long balls of their own to hand the Indianapolis Indians their sixth straight loss, 6-2.

Indianapolis' six-game losing skid is its longest since May 27-June 1, 2018. After losing the first five games of the series to Omaha, Indy will look to avoid being swept in the six-game set tomorrow afternoon.

After Hayes put the Indians (11-11) up, 1-0, in the first inning with his solo, line drive home run to left field, Alcides Escobar tied the game with a solo shot of his own in the third. The Indians then took the lead again, 2-1, when Bligh Madris drove in Christian Bethancourt with his second double of the night in the fourth inning.

Omaha (15-7) put up four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to power over the Indians, 6-2. Gabriel Cancel gave the Storm Chasers the lead with a two-run home run in the fourth and hit his second home run of the night to cap the scoring in the fifth.

Beau Sulser (L, 2-2) was charged with five runs in 3.1 innings of work. He was facing off against a bullpen game for the Storm Chasers in which Collin Snider (W, 2-1) earned the win as the second of seven pitchers used by Omaha.

Madris led the Indians offense by going 2-for-4 with two doubles in the loss. He has had multi-hit performances in five of nine games since making his Triple-A debut on May 20.

The Indians 12-game road trip ends tomorrow in a 2:05 PM ET start at Omaha. RHP Cody Ponce (0-0, 5.40) takes the mound vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (1-1, 3.86), who will be making his second start against Indy this week.

