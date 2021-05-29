Wings Nearly No Hit, Swept in Doubleheader
May 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Franklyn Kilomé came within one out of a no-hitter in game two, and Mason Williams hit a grand slam in game one as Syracuse swept a doubleheader with Rochester on Saturday night at Frontier Field.
The Red Wings (6-17) had seven hits total between the two games. Tres Barrera's sharp single to right field with two outs in the 7th inning of game two avoided the no-hitter. Kilomé struck out seven batters while allowing one hit and three walks.
Williams' grand slam capped a six-run 3rd inning in game one as the Mets (7-16) cruised to a 10-1 win. Jake Noll provided the only offense in the first game with an RBI single in the 1st inning. Noll's RBI scored Adrián Sanchez, who had three of Rochester's six hits.
Ronald Peña (2.2 IP), Alberto Baldonado (1.0 IP), and Ryne Harper (2 IP) combined to throw scoreless relief over the two games. Left-fielder Blake Swihart had two assists in game one, including one at the plate to end the 1st inning.
