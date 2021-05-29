Knights Postponed on Saturday in Norfolk, VA

May 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- Saturday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1 at 5:05 p.m. in Norfolk, VA.

The Knights and Tides will now play the finale of their rain-shortened five-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. from Norfolk, VA.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.