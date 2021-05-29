Knights Postponed on Saturday in Norfolk, VA
May 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) -- Saturday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1 at 5:05 p.m. in Norfolk, VA.
The Knights and Tides will now play the finale of their rain-shortened five-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. from Norfolk, VA.
