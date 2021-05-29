Marlins' Outfielder Brinson to Rehab with Jacksonville

May 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson will head to The Bold City, Saturday, as he begins a rehab assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp, after suffering a sprained finger on May 18.

Brinson has played in 24 games for the Marlins this season across all three outfield positions. At the time of the injury, he was slashing .224/.237/.362 with two home runs and five RBIs. Brinson was acquired by the Marlins January 25, 2018 along with Isan Díaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto in a deal that sent Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of 2012 out of Coral Springs (Fla.) High School. He passed on his commitment to the University of Florida to sign with the Rangers. Brinson quickly climbed the ranks of the Texas system, making it to Triple-A in 2015. The following season he was traded to Milwaukee along with Luis Ortiz and Ryan Cordell in exchange for Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress.

The Brewers added Brinson to their 40-man roster at the end of the 2016 season, and he made his major league debut in 2017, facing the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park on June 11.

Brinson grew up just 35 miles from loanDepot Park, and in the summer before his senior year, he won a home run derby for prospects at Wrigley Field. He was named the 2018 Charlie Hough Good Guy Award recipient by the South Florida chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, which votes annually for the award named in honor of former Marlins pitcher Charlie Hough, who fostered a positive relationship with reporters.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.