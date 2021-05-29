SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 29, 2021

Buffalo Bisons (12-9) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-6)

LHP Nick Allgeyer (1-1, 5.19) vs. RHP Brody Koerner (0-1, 2.81 ERA)

| Game 22 | Home Game 10 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 29, 2021 | First Pitch 4:05 p.m. |

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT, ONE HIT?: On Thursday, May 27, three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitchers combined for a seven-inning one-hitter against the Buffalo Bisons. The trio of Brian Keller, Sal Romano, and Nick Goody did not allow a baserunner after the fourth inning, and combined to retire the final 11 Bisons batters. It was the first one-hitter thrown by the RailRiders since 2016, when Chad Green tossed a one-hitter at Gwinnett on July 14. Overall, it was the sixth one-hitter in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise history. The RailRiders have thrown four no-hitters in franchise history.

+ The first one-hitter in SWB history came in the team's inaugural 1989 season, when Pat Combs threw one on August 19 at Pawtucket.

+ The SWB Red Barons got two one-hitters in the 1991 season, the first from Andy Ashby on July 22 vs Richmond and the second authored by John Burgos on August 16 vs Columbus. These were the first two one-hitters thrown by SWB at Lackawanna County Stadium.

+ It was 11 years until the next SWB one-hitter, with Brett Myers allowing one base hit to Toledo on April 25 at home. This was the last one-hitter in the Red Barons era (1989-2006), and also the last home one-hitter thrown by SWB until Thursday night.

+ Chad Green had the first one-hitter under the Yankees affiliation (2007 - Present) in 2016 at Coolray Field against the Gwinnett Braves.

+ Thursday night represented the first combined one-hitter and also the first seven-inning one hitter in franchise history.

FAST OUT OF THE GATE: With 15 wins in 21 games, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have kept themselves in elite company across minor league baseball. Entering play on Saturday there are only 10 teams across minor league baseball with at least 15 wins, with only Durham and Nashville at that mark among Triple-A East teams. Nashville (AAA, MIL) has the best record in minor league baseball at 16-5 on the season, and is one of four teams to have recorded 16 wins. Overall, the Yankees have the best organizational record in baseball (57-29, .663), a full 3.5 games better than Kansas City (52-31, .627), who has the second-best record.

BULLISH ON THE 'PEN: The RailRiders bullpen has been the backbone of the pitching staff in the early part of the season and Thursday's quasi-doubleheader with Buffalo was no exception. Five different SWB relievers combined to throw 9.0 shutout innings against the Bisons in the pair of RailRiders victories. What's more, they combined to allow just three baserunners all day -- two on hit batsmen (both by Adam Warren) and the other on an infield single allowed by Luis García. Incredibly, 29 Buffalo batters managed to hit only three balls out of the infield against RailRiders relievers on Thursday, while striking out 11 times. The SWB bullpen ERA is down to 3.52 on the season, while the unit is averaging 11.52 K/9 (131 K/102.1 IP). That ranks as the eighth-best bullpen ERA in Triple-A East, and third-best in the Northeast Division (Buffalo, 2.45; Worcester, 3.22).

DINGER ALERT: After shattering the SWB franchise record with 212 home runs in 2019 (previously 164 in 1998), the RailRiders are at it again, hitting 29 home runs in their first 21 games this season. The 29 round-trippers hit by SWB puts the club in a sixth place in Triple-A East with Durham (40) leading the way. The RailRiders are tied for 12th in minor league baseball in home runs, with Salt Lake (AAA, LAA) setting the pace with 41 dingers. The long ball surge has been a true team effort, as only Chris Gittens (t-22nd, 4) ranks in the top 35 in home runs in Triple-A East.

WALK-A-THON: Through 21 games this season, the RailRiders have drawn 110 walks, the second-most in all of Triple-A baseball, trailing only Gwinnett (121). No other team in the minors' highest level has taken more than 105 bases on balls (Lehigh Valley). Overall, the RailRiders are 13th in all of minor league baseball in walks, with Tampa (Low-A, NYY) leading the way with 147 walks. SWB's team .359 OBP is third in Triple-A East, and ranks t-13th across all levels of the minors. There are currently three teams in Triple-A East with team OBPs of .350 or higher. Buffalo (.345) has the fourth-best OBP of the 20-team league.

BUFFALO BLUES: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will only face the Buffalo Bisons 18 times this season, tied with Rochester for the least-played opponent of the season. 12 of those games take place in the 18-game stretch from May 25 through June 13, and then the teams do not face each other again until August 31. The RailRiders do not make a trip to Buffalo this season, with the Bisons playing their home games in Trenton while the Toronto Blue Jays are taking over Sahlen Field beginning on June 1 to play their American League games for the second straight season. The Blue Jays had been playing at TD Bank Park in Dunedin, Florida during April and May while Canada has not allowed them to play in Toronto due to international travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

