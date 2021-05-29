Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 29, 2021

Saturday, May 29th 5:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (8-14) at Gwinnett Stripers (13-9) Game 5 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #23 of 120 / Road Game #11 of 60

LHP Connor Thomas (0-2, 4.87 ERA) vs RHP Connor Johnstone (1-2, 3.44 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost a rain-soaked affair at Gwinnett on Friday night. The game was called prior to the start of the seventh inning, with the Stripers claiming the 8-2 victory. Gwinnett scored the final eight runs of the game after Matt Szczur opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. Alex Jackson hit a two-run dinger for the Stripers in their victory. The rehabbing big leaguer has four home runs and nine RBIs combined in the past two games.

Today's Starter: Connor Thomas makes his Memphis debut tonight. The lefthander was added to the roster earlier this week when Matthew Liberatore, a fellow lefthanded starter, was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List. Thomas has made four starts with Springfield (AA) so far this season, recording a 4.87 ERA in 20.1 IP (11 earned runs) with 24 strikeouts and three walks. His starts this season have been a roller coaster. He has allowed 10 of his 11 earned runs combined between two starts (5/12 and 5/23).

Gwinnett Starter: A fellow Connor, Connor Johnstone, opposes Connor Thomas on the mound tonight for the Stripers. The righthanded hurler has made five total appearances with Gwinnett this season (three starts), recording a 3.44 ERA in 18.1 IP with 13 strikeouts. Most impressively: Johnstone has yet to surrender a walk this season.The native Georgian was drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 Draft by Atlanta out of Wake Forest.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds have developed a flair for the dramatic over the last handful of games. Last Tuesday against Louisville, the 'Birds put together a game-tying comeback in the ninth inning before falling in extra innings. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had walk-off wins on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each of the four wins were by one run. The 'Birds put together another game-tying comeback in the ninth inning Tuesday night before ultimately falling on a walk-off single in the bottom of that inning.

Nootbaar the Star: Lars Nootbaar had been on fire over his last 13 games. During that stretch, Nootbaar is 18-47 (.383) with four HR, 13 RBI and 15 runs. Nootbaar hit all four of his home runs in the series against Louisville, including two in the game on Sunday. Unfortunately, Nootbaar was placed on the 7-day Injured List Friday due to a hand injury suffered in Wednesday night's game.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. Team USA will cut its roster from 28 to 26 players on May 30. Those 26 players will compete for the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second- and third- place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico.

A New Opponent: This series is the first all-time between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett had been a member of the International League since 2009 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Southeast Division in 2021. Memphis had been a member of the Pacific Coast League since 1998.

Looking Ahead: Starting on Tuesday, the Redbirds have a two-week long homestand at AutoZone Park. Memphis hosts Toledo (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) from June 1-6, followed by another series with Gwinnett from June 8-13.

