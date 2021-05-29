RailRiders Buckle Down, Erase 2-0 Deficit

MOOSIC, Pa. - Lifted by two home runs in the bottom of the third and stellar pitching, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 3-2 on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Buffalo took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run single from Kevin Smith against Brody Koerner. That was the only damage against the right-hander on the game, as he turned in his best start of the season. Koerner (1-1) allowed just the two runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings, striking out three and not issuing a walk.

In the bottom of the third Hoy Park led off with a home run off Nick Allgeyer, and Chris Gittens followed with a double off the right field wall. Two batters later, Trey Amburgey launched a two-run homer to left to put the RailRiders up 3-2.

Park was terrific for the RailRiders, going 3-for-3 with two walks to raise his batting average to .371 on the season. The long ball was Amburgey's fourth of the season, tying him with Gittens for the team lead. Saturday was Amburgey's first game played since May 11.

Brooks Kriske and Kyle Barraclough bridged the gap from Koerner to SWB closer Luis Garcia with a combined 2.2 scoreless innings of relief work. Garcia worked around a one-out single to seal the victory and earn his seventh save of the season.

POST-GAME NOTES: Koerner's start of 5.1 innings is the longest by a RailRiders starting pitcher this season... With the win Saturday, SWB has clinched a win of the five-game series with Buffalo, giving the team wins in each of its first four series of the season... The RailRiders bullpen has thrown 13.0 consecutive scoreless innings over the last three games.

The RailRiders wrap up their series with the Bisons on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. LHP Mike Montgomery (1-2, 7.56) gets the start for SWB, while Buffalo has not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

