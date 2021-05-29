Comeback Falls Short as Iowa Loses Seventh Straight

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (9-12) dropped their fifth straight game to St. Paul (12-11) by a score of 6-5, Saturday at Principal Park. The loss marked their seventh overall, their longest stretch of the season.

Tyson Miller worked three shutout innings in his first start of the season, limiting the Saints lineup to only three hits. The righty also struck out four batters, a new season high.

Ian Miller got the I-Cubs offense started in the first inning with a leadoff single, then reached second on a throwing error, advanced to third on a passed ball, and eventually scored on Taylor Gushue's RBI single.

Iowa added to their lead in the bottom of the third on singles from Trayce Thompson, Vance Vizcaino, and Abiatal Avelino. The effort led to one run, and the I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead.

St. Paul struck back in the fourth against reliever Robert Stock, however. The Saints took advantage of a leadoff walk, an Iowa error, and a two-run home run off the bat of Ben Rortvedt to take a 3-2 lead over Iowa. They added two more in the top of the seventh, increasing their lead to 5-2.

Kyle Ryan shut down the Saints in the eighth, but Damek Tomscha struck for his second home run of the game in the top half of the ninth. It was the first run Ryan has given up for Iowa this season in 8.2 innings of work.

The I-Cubs tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth on four walks - including one with the bases loaded - and a two-run single from Gushue, but their rally fell just short, and St. Paul won 6-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Abiatal Avelino went three-for-five with three singles and an RBI for his first three-hit game of the season.

- Taylor Gushue's three-RBI night put him at 18 on the season, good for the team lead.

- Iowa's pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts for the second night in a row. They've now reached double-digit strikeouts four games in a row.

Iowa will look to avoid the series sweep in the finale tomorrow afternoon. First pitch between the two teams is set for 1:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

