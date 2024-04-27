Indians at Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Friday night's game at Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 28, with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Both games will be 7.0-inning contests, and Game 2 will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

The Storm Chasers have a one-game lead over the Indians through three games of the six-game series at Werner Park. Last night, Ji Hwan Bae and Jake Lamb both homered as the Indians lost in walk-of fashion.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.