Indians at Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Friday night's game at Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 28, with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Both games will be 7.0-inning contests, and Game 2 will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.
The Storm Chasers have a one-game lead over the Indians through three games of the six-game series at Werner Park. Last night, Ji Hwan Bae and Jake Lamb both homered as the Indians lost in walk-of fashion.
