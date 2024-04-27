Saturday Night Matchup Between Indy and Omaha Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Saturday night's game at Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on a date yet to be determined.
The Storm Chasers have a one-game lead over the Indians through three games of the six-game series at Werner Park. Last night's matchup was also postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Both games will be 7.0-inning affairs, and Game 2 will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
