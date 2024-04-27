Saturday Night Matchup Between Indy and Omaha Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Saturday night's game at Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on a date yet to be determined.

The Storm Chasers have a one-game lead over the Indians through three games of the six-game series at Werner Park. Last night's matchup was also postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Both games will be 7.0-inning affairs, and Game 2 will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.