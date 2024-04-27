Rain Postpones Syracuse and Columbus on Saturday, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Saturday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Columbus Clippers has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 28th beginning at 12:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Sunday is also ALS Awareness Day. The team will be wearing special ALS jerseys that are up for auction at syracusemets.com/auction with proceeds of this jersey auction benefiting the ALS Association OF CNY.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Saturday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

