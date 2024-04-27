Jacksonville Falls to Memphis 10-1
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After falling behind early, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome a nine-run deficit in their 10-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Saturday evening from AutoZone Park.
Memphis (12-13) got out to a hot start in the bottom of the second inning. Alfonso Rivas and Moises Gómez started the inning with consecutive singles. Two batters later, Jared Young (3) blasted a three-run homer of Jacksonville (15-11) starter Max Meyer (L, 0-1) and they never looked back.
The lone Jumbo Shrimp run came in the top of the fourth. Dane Myers started the inning with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Tristan Gray followed with a walk and Will Banfield drove in Myers on a base hit cutting the deficit to 3-1.
The Redbirds went on a streak of seven unanswered runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Matt Koperniak (2) crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth increasing the advantage to 4-1.
The lead kept growing for Memphis in the fifth. With one out, Victor Scott II stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Thomas Saggese brought him in with a base hit pushing the lead to four runs.
Memphis sent nine men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, plating five runs on four hits. Koperniak started the inning with a walk and Young doubled putting runners on second and third. Nick Raposo singled home both runners pushing the lead up to 7-1. Nick Dunn followed with a double to put runners on second and third again. Three batters later, Cesar Prieto drove in two more runs with a base hit to give the Redbirds a 9-1 advantage. The final tally came on a double from Alfonso Rivas that scored Prieto from first giving the Redbirds a nine-run advantage.
Jacksonville and Memphis wrap up their series Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-0, 3.15 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Memphis will hand the ball to RHP Michael McGreevy (1-3, 5.54 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and espn690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 27, 2024
- Cats Claw Their Way by Knights Thanks to Five Run Fourth - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Down Bulls 8-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Coby Mayo Notches Walk-off Win for Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Fall 8-1 Before Star Wars Night Sellout - Durham Bulls
- Kennedy's Stellar Start Leads Bats to 9-3 Win - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Force Extras in Norfolk, Fall on Mayo's Walk-off - Gwinnett Stripers
- A Four-Run Eighth Inning Gives Hens The Win Over The Sox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Early Offense Not Enough in 8-7 Loss to Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Ties Season High in Runs to Defeat Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Sweep Twin Bill in Twin City - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls to Memphis 10-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Swept in Doubleheader, Lose Another One-Run Game 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Blanked in Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
- Saturday Night Matchup Between Indy and Omaha Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Secure a Series Split in 2-0 Win over Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- April 27th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Fall Just Short in Game One of Doubleheader 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- SWB Game Notes - April 27 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rain Postpones Syracuse and Columbus on Saturday, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday at 12:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- April 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Maldonado Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians at Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 27 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.