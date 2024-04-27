Saints Fall Just Short in Game One of Doubleheader 3-2

ST. PAUL, MN - Louie Varland made his first start since being optioned to the St. Paul Saints. He was solid in his 5.0 innings of work, but the Saints gave up two in the top of the seventh and left the tying and winning runs on in the bottom of the inning losing 3-2 to the Rochester Red Wings in game one of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field.

The lone run Varland gave up to the Red Wings came in the first as Darren Baker led off the game with a single to center, stole second, and scored on a one out single to center from Juan Yepez making it 1-0. Varland went 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Alex Isola, who collected the first hit of the game for the Saints in the third, came through to tie the game in the fourth with the team's second hit of the game. Jair Camargo led off by being hit by a pitch. With two outs Yoyner Fajardo walked. Isola then lined an RBI single into left, tying the game at one.

Jhoan Duran made his second Major League rehab appearance and was dominant. He faced three batters and struck out two in a perfect inning of relief. He threw 15 pitches, nine for strikes. His five fastballs averaged 101.8 miles per hour and he topped out at 102.9 mph, the last pitch he threw that got Stone Garrett to ground out to first.

The Red Wings snagged the lead in the top of the seventh. Drew Millas led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Three straight singles by Jackson Cluff, Baker, and Wood plated an insurance run giving the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

The Saints had their chance in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, but left the tying and winning runs on base. Isola finished off his perfect day with a leadoff double to right-center. He finished 3-3 with a double and a run scored. With two outs Anthony Prato singled to left that moved Isola to third. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. got the Saints to within a run with an RBI single to right-center that moved the tying run to third. Camargo, however, would fly out to right to end the game.

