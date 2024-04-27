Iowa Blanked in Buffalo
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Iowa Cubs (15-11) were blanked by the Buffalo Bisons (15-10) today by a 2-0 score at Sahlen Field. It marked the first time the I-Cubs were shutout this season.
Buffalo took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning on a run-scoring single from Rafael Lantigua. In the seventh, the Bisons went up 2-0 as Lantigua drove in a run with another single.
Iowa starting pitcher Thomas Pannone tossed 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in a no decision.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa was shutout today for the first time since July 30, 2023 at Memphis
- Darius Hill extended his hit streak to six games dating back to April 21, batting .435 (10-for-23) with three multi-hit efforts during that span.
Iowa will play at Buffalo on Sunday for the finale of their six-game series with first pitch from Sahlen Field slated for 12:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
