SWB Game Notes - April 27

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-8) @ Durham Bulls (9-16)

Game 25 | Road Game 14 | Saturday, April 27, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.84) vs RHP Jacob Waguespack (0-0, 4.15)

ANGELS AMONG US- Earlier this morning the RailRiders field and support staff participated in the Angels Among Us 5k to support the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center. Their team, the Fighting Porcupines, raised money for brain tumor research in honor of Manager Shelley Duncan's brother Chris, his mom Jeanine, and the countless others who have fought this disease or are fighting it, along with their family members. Duncan's family was treated at the Duke Medical Center and the team is honored to help provide brain tumor research, education, and support.

STILL IN FRONT: With three straight wins, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a game and a half advantage over Iowa and Jacksonville and have the highest run differential (+33) in the league.

BARCLAY BEST - Starter Edgar Barclay has allowed two earned runs or less in all five of his outings this season. The lefty tossed his longest appearance of the season last night going five and two thirds on 88 pitches. Barclay lowered his ERA to 3.09 on the season and notched his second win. He has allowed just thirteen walks to 26 strikeouts.

CODY STRONG - The RailRiders have gone 3-0 in games where Cody Poteet was the starter and in fact, he has given his team the victory in all four appearances this summer including his outing with New York. Poteet leads SWB in earned run average, lowering his to 1.84 on the season with just two walks and 16 total strikeouts.

HITTING HEROS - The offense has gone back-to-back contests with double digit hitting counts, tallying eleven each night in the wins. Seven different players recorded multi-hit games between the two contests. The RailRiders amassed nine hits in their victory on Wednesday night.

PITCHING PROWESS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.61. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 98 this summer, nine fewer than the next team. The starters hold a 3.57 ERA and the relievers have combined for a 3.65 ERA in 116 innings. They are also second in saves with nine total.

DO NOT WALK THIS WAY- SWB has issued just six walks in four games this week to Durham. It is the lowest by a staff this week and their just 95 in total on the season are in the bottom ten in Triple-A baseball. The RailRiders have also not issued an intentional walk this summer.

MISIEWICZ MAGIC- Lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz has been on fire in the bullpen. He has made nine appearances for a 2.79 earned run average. Misiewicz has struck 35% of the batters that he has faced. The free agent signing has allowed just three earned runs with a team-high two saves.

