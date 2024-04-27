Former Jumbo Shrimp Maldonado Debuts for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Anthony Maldonado made his MLB debut Friday for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park. Maldonado is the 998th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 161st former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Maldonado opened the game for the Marlins, tossing three scoreless frames while allowing just three hits and striking out two. He was lifted for Kyle Tyler in the fourth inning.

An 11th-round pick by the Marlins in 2019 out of Bethune-Cookman University. Maldonado spent time with the Gulf Coast League Marlins in 2019. Following the canceled 2020 season Maldonado was assigned to Double-A Pensacola to start the season. He made multiple rehab appearances for the FCL Marlins, Jupiter Hammerheads and Beloit Sky Carp before being assigned to Beloit to wrap up the 2021 season.

Maldonado began the 2022 season 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA. He tossed nine innings with Double-A Pensacola, allowing just four runs, two earned runs on seven hits with nine punch outs without any walks. He struggled in May, posting a 5.25 ERA but regained great form in June with a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings. He was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville on July 30, 2022. He made 15 total appearances with Jacksonville, going 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 20.2 innings, yielding just five walks against 28 strikeouts.

Currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 18 prospect in the Marlins system, Maldonado proved to be the anchor of Jacksonville's bullpen in 2023. He finished with the third-most appearances (34) but also led the way in ERA (1.76), saves (9), T-1st in strikeouts (71), WHIP (0.96). He held opponents to just a .148 batting average, which led all Jacksonville pitchers with at least 20 IP.

Maldonado is the third Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to make his major league debut, following fellow right-hander Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins). During the 2023 season, there were seven former Jumbo Shrimp players to debut in The Show.

