April 27th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers Game against the Indianapolis Indians has been postponed tonight - Saturday, April 27th - due to inclement weather.

No makeup date has been set for tonight's postponement; however tomorrow's doubleheader is still on as scheduled.

All tickets from Saturday, April 27th may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future event in the 2024 season at Werner Park.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. Exchanges into premium nights will have an added upcharge.

The Storm Chaser return to action tomorrow in a single-admission doubleheader with Indianapolis to make up yesterday's postponement. The first of two 7.0-inning games begins at 12:05 p.m. CT, with Werner Park gates opening at 11:30 a.m. CT. The second game will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

After this weekend, Omaha and Indianapolis meet at Victory Field in Indianapolis for a 6-game series May 27 to June 2. The Indians return to Werner Park for three games July 19 to 21, though those take place in the second half of the split-schedule season.

For tickets and more information, please visitomahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.

