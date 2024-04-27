Memphis Ties Season High in Runs to Defeat Jacksonville

April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 10-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis left fielder Jared Young got the scoring started in the second inning with a three-run homer, his third home run of the season. Young finished the day 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in. The left-handed hitter has now posted a multi-hit effort in consecutive games.

After Jacksonville fought for a run in the top of the fourth, right fielder Matt Koperniak sent a home run to the opposite field to answer back and make the score 4-1. After a Redbirds run in the fifth, Memphis brought nine batters to the plate and scored five runs in the sixth.

Memphis tied a season high in runs scored, set a season high in hits and posted a high mark in margin of victory. All nine starters recorded a base hit, eight scored a run, six reached base multiple times and four added a multi-hit effort.

On the mound, starting pitcher Andre Pallante and reliever Zack Thompson (1-0) made their 2024 Memphis debuts after being optioned from St. Louis recently. Pallante tossed 3.0-plus innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked four and struck out two. Thompson earned the win in relief with 3.2 scoreless innings. The left-handed pitcher allowed one hit, walked three and struck out three.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday April 28 with first pitch for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.