Memphis Ties Season High in Runs to Defeat Jacksonville
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 10-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis left fielder Jared Young got the scoring started in the second inning with a three-run homer, his third home run of the season. Young finished the day 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in. The left-handed hitter has now posted a multi-hit effort in consecutive games.
After Jacksonville fought for a run in the top of the fourth, right fielder Matt Koperniak sent a home run to the opposite field to answer back and make the score 4-1. After a Redbirds run in the fifth, Memphis brought nine batters to the plate and scored five runs in the sixth.
Memphis tied a season high in runs scored, set a season high in hits and posted a high mark in margin of victory. All nine starters recorded a base hit, eight scored a run, six reached base multiple times and four added a multi-hit effort.
On the mound, starting pitcher Andre Pallante and reliever Zack Thompson (1-0) made their 2024 Memphis debuts after being optioned from St. Louis recently. Pallante tossed 3.0-plus innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked four and struck out two. Thompson earned the win in relief with 3.2 scoreless innings. The left-handed pitcher allowed one hit, walked three and struck out three.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday April 28 with first pitch for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
