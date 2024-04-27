Bisons Secure a Series Split in 2-0 Win over Iowa
April 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The two teams were delayed for over an hour and a half from the originally scheduled start time. Andrew Bash's first pitch was thrown at 2:38 p.m. instead of the original 1:05 p.m. start time. Bash was able to get through three innings on the mound with three strikeouts, also using a groundball double play to escape the top of the third.
Cam Eden was at the plate against Iowa Cubs' starter Thomas Pannone when a heavy downpour forced the tarp to be placed over the field to delay the game once again. The count was three balls and two strikes when it was stopped. The delay lasted 43 minutes.
Buffalo was able to take advantage of a pair of walks in the bottom of the third after the resumption of the game to score the game's first run. Steward Berroa drew a one-out walk, and after a stolen base and throwing error ended up on third base. He scored on a Rafael Lantigua base hit for a 1-0 Bisons lead through three innings.
Bash was able to strike out the side in the top of the fifth inning to preserve the one-run lead. He was replaced by Mason Fluharty after allowing a base hit to Jake Slaughter to start the top of the sixth. The left hander used a double play ground ball and strikeout to keep the game-tying run from scoring in the top of the frame.
The Bisons were able to double their lead to 2-0 over the I-Cubs with a solo run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Eden led off the frame with a bunt base hit and was advanced to second base on a throwing error. He promptly stole third base and scored on another Lantigua base hit.
Zach Pop and Hagen Danner were able to secure the final six outs and preserve the Bisons two-run victory over Iowa. Danner was credited with his second save of the season with the final three outs of the game.
The two teams will wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Sahlen Field.
