IceMen Snap Everblades' Six Game Win Streak
December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville snapped Florida's six game win streak and 13 game point streak in a 4-2 win at Veterans Memorial Arena. Ken Appleby once again stood on his head for the Icemen as Florida peppered the netminder with 52 shots. Jacksonville was held to only 17 shots, but four of those found their way past former Jacksonville goalie Jamie Phillips in the win.
FINAL: Jacksonville 4 - Florida 2
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Florida 0 1 1 2
Jacksonville 2 1 1 4
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Florida 14 19 19 52
Jacksonville 8 5 4 17
PP PIMS
Florida 0 / 3 17 min / 7 inf
Jacksonville 1 / 4 15 min / 6 inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist TYPE
1 JAX 11:32 Doetzel (Rabbit, Fortier)
1 JAX 16:56 Korostelev
2 FLA 6:16 Masella (Roe, Thompson)
2 JAX 9:20 Critchlow (Hunt, Fawcett)
3 FLA 11:06 Neville SH
3 JAX 19:56 Newbury EN, PP
Three Stars
1. JAX - Appleby
2. JAX - Critchlow
3. JAX - Doetzel
Ice Cubes
--Jacksonville beat Florida in regulation for only the second time in series history.
--Eight Jacksonville players collected a point in the win.
--Wacey Rabbit has recorded a point in six of seven games against Florida this season.
--Kris Newbury has three goals in the last two games for the Icemen.
--It doesn't appear the Icemen and Miller Lite set the record for Most Ugly Sweaters in one place, but an official count has not yet been released.
Next Game(s)
Wednesday, December 19 vs South Carolina
