Forward Spencer Naas Recalled by Texas Stars

December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Spencer Naas has been recalled by the Texas Stars (AHL) ahead of tonight's game, Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Saturday.

Naas, 23, played 26 games with the Steelheads this season, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points with a plus-one rating. The St. Louis Park, Minn., native sat fourth on the team in goals in his rookie season and was in the top-20 in shots taken among ECHL rookies. He signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 18 following his senior season with the University of Connecticut, where he posted 49 goals and 28 assists for 77 points through 143 career games. Last season, Naas recorded four goals and three assists for seven points through 12 games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) following his senior season.

The Steelheads finish their three-game weekend against the Mavericks tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena for Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

