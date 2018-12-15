Steelheads Wrangle Mavericks with 3-0 Shutout Win

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Ryan Faragher stopped all 21 shots faced as the Idaho Steelheads (14-9-3) took down the Kansas City Mavericks (14-7-2) with a 3-0 win on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Special teams became a focal point early on with five power plays combined in the first period. The Steelheads cashed in on two-straight advantages to finish the frame starting at 15:55 when forward Robbie Payne opened the scoring with a put-back goal off the right post to take a 1-0 lead. Steelheads forward Reid Petryk followed up with a tally of his own on the power play at 19:36 for his third in as many games, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Petryk helped the Steelheads get back on the board at 3:48 of the second period with a shot from the right circle, tripling the lead to 3-0. The Mavericks came back with physical play through the rest of the period that tried to spark them heading into the final frame.

However, the Steelheads stayed strong defensively, keeping the Mavericks off the scoreboard to take the 3-0 shutout win, their third shutout victory of the season.

Faragher (3-2-1) halted all 21 shots in the win, while Mavericks netminder Ben Halford (4-3-0) turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the loss.

