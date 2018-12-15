Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (6-20-0-2; 14 points) at Reading Royals (11-7-2-4; 28 points)

This is the second of a three-game series between the two clubs. Reading won game one on Friday night by a score of 5-3 in Pennsylvania. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Americans, who are on a six-game road swing.

Last Game:

The Americans gave up two goals in the opening period before battling back to tie the game in the second period, on goals from Zach Pochiro and Spencer Asuchak. The Americans were penalized five times in the opening period. Both teams had a good night on the power play with three power play goals each. Allen went 3 for 5 with the man-advantage. Zach Pochiro had a three-point game for Allen with two goals and an assist.

Americans Notables:

Americans forward Zach Pochiro is third in the ECHL with six power play goals.

David Makowski, currently on a three-game suspension, leads the team in penalty minutes with 82. He's fourth overall in the league.

Alex Breton is 11th in the league in Rookie Points with 20.

Alex Breton is second in the league in points by a defenseman with 20.

Reading Notables

The Royals have struggled at home this season with a record of 3-6-2-1.

Steve Swavely leads the Royals in both goals (11) and assists (16).

Reading is 6-2-1-2 when scoring the first goal this season.

Final Thoughts

Americans Captain Joel Chouinard played in his 500th professional game last night.

The Americans are 0-4-0 on their current six-game road trip.

The Americans are 0-3-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

Allen is being outscored 32 to 16 in the opening period

Americans Next Home Game

Wednesday, December 19th vs Cincinnati

Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 pm

