Monarchs Top Thunder in Overtime, 2-1

December 15, 2018





The Manchester Monarchs secured the 2-1 overtime win against the Adirondack Thunder, Saturday night, at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The Monarchs (13-10-1-1) scored a goal, late in the third period and Daniil Miromanov netted his first goal of the season to end the six-game road trip on a high note, with a victory over the Thunder (13-9-2-2).

The Thunder struck first, when Mike Szmatula scored his 11th goal of the season at 9:10 of the first period. John Edwardh took a backhanded shot from the faceoff dot to the right of Monarchs goaltender, Chris Driedger, where Szmatula capitalized on the rebound sending the puck five-hole to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester tied it up at 16:38 of the third period when Joe Pendenza scored his seventh goal of the season. Pavel Jenys carried the puck toward the net and fed a backhanded pass across the crease of Thunder goaltender, Alex Sakellaropoulos, to Pendenza, who buried it back door to even the score at 1-1.

The Monarchs secured the overtime victory at 2:55 of the extra period when Miromanov scored his first goal of the season. Matt Marcinew tipped the puck from in front of the benches over to Miromanov who walked in on the odd man rush and beat Sakellaropoulos, glove side, to give the Monarchs a 2-1 victory.

The Monarchs return to action Friday, December 21st at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena.

