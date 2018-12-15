Mavs Shutout in Second of Set against Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - The Kansas City Mavericks (14-7-1-1) dropped their second straight contest at the hands of the Idaho Steelheads (14-9-1-2) on Saturday night as the Idaho defense once again stymied the Mavericks offensive attack.

The opening period saw the ice tilted heavily in favor of the Steelheads, as the home squad notched a pair of power play goals and out-shot the Mavericks 15-4. Robbie Payne broke the scoreless tie with his second goal of the season at the 15:55 mark of the first. For the second straight game, the Mavericks would surrender a goal in the final minute of the first period as Reid Petryk netted his third goal in two games so far this week against Kansas City with just 24 seconds left in the frame..

The second period would not provide much relief for the visiting Mavericks as Idaho scored the only marker. Kansas City appeared to have cut their deficit in half, but the officials ruled that the puck was kicked into the net after consulting the video replay. Just moments later, Petryk continued to haunt the Mavericks with his second of the night, and his second straight two-goal effort.

Kansas City desperately tried to get back in the game in the third period, but Idaho netminder Ryan Faragher was equal to the task, stopping all 12 Kansas City shots in the final 20 minutes to finish with a 21-save shutout. Mavericks goalie Ben Halford stopped 26 Idaho shots in the losing effort.

These two teams will meet again Saturday night in Boise to wrap up their three-game set.

