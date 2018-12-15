ECHL Transactions - December 15

December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 15, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Brandon Lubin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Kaleigh Schrock, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve

Delete Judd Peterson, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Aidan Muir, F activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Spencer Naas, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Kalamazoo:

Add Luke Sandler, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Alex Adams, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brad Fogal, G added as EBUG

Norfolk:

Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Ryan Lough, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Utah:

Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to Stockton

Wheeling:

Add Matt O'Connor, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Frank Schumacher, D activated from reserve

Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ivan Kosorenkov, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.