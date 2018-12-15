ECHL Transactions - December 15
December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 15, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Brandon Lubin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Kaleigh Schrock, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve
Delete Judd Peterson, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Aidan Muir, F activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Spencer Naas, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Kalamazoo:
Add Luke Sandler, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Alex Adams, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Brad Fogal, G added as EBUG
Norfolk:
Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Ryan Lough, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Utah:
Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to Stockton
Wheeling:
Add Matt O'Connor, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Frank Schumacher, D activated from reserve
Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ivan Kosorenkov, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2018
- Forward Spencer Naas Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Josh McArdle Reassigned to Fuel from Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Admirals Game Day Snap Shot, December 15 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Busy Weekend Continues in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Teddy Bear Toss and Holiday Ornament Giveaway with $5 Tickets - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener in Reading, 5-3 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Tough 2-1 Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Lose Tough One 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Shutout in Second of Set against Steelheads - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Wrangle Mavericks with 3-0 Shutout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Bears Fly, But Swamp Rabbits Fall to Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.