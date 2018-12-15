Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Tough 2-1 Loss

December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Sometimes a hockey team just runs into a hot goaltender. Facing the Rapid City Rush, the Utah Grizzlies once again failed to solve the riddle that is Adam Carlson. The visiting team's netminder once again stole the show as the Grizzlies played with effort and passion, but unfortunately it wasn't able to translate onto the scoreboard. Fortunately on teddy bear night, the fans were able to toss their plush animals but one goal was all the Grizzlies were able to muster. When all was said and done, the Grizzlies bowed down to the Rush yet again, this time 2-1. In his last 180 minutes of hockey, Carlson has surrended just two goals against Utah.

"We had a better effort tonight but we have a long way to go in that department," head coach Tim Branham said. "We were there at times but we have to find some consistency. He's a good goaltender and has a .940 save percentage for a reason but we have to make it more difficult for him to see the puck."

It appeared for a moment that Utah broke through in the third period as an effort from defenseman Nolan De Jong found the back of the net but the goal was waved off due to a high stick. Of course, that didn't prevent the majority of fans with their bears to toss them onto the ice as the crowd was anxious for a Grizzlie goal. The remaining bears were fortunately unloaded when J.T. Henke captured a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1.

However, just minutes later, Cedric Monteniny would prevent the home fans from leaving with the desired result, notching the game winner past Utah goalie Joe Cannata.

Joining Carlson and Monteniny in submitting the highlight reel, Rush forward Andrew Radjenovic struck gold yet again, beating Cannata who by his own right was almost as good as Carlson. Radjenovic has outscored the Grizzlies by himself in the last two contests, scoring three goals to Utah's two.

