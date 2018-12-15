Admirals Close Road Trip with Loss at Wheeling

WHEELING, WV - Cam brown tallied two goals and two assists as the Wheeling Nailers defeated the Norfolk Admirals by a 5-1 score Saturday Night at WesBanco Arena. Taylor Cammarata tallied the lone gal for Norfolk, his 10th of the year. With the loss, Norfolk drops to (12-13-1-1, 26 pts) on the year.

Wheeling would get on the board first with a short-handed goal. The puck was turned over at the Norfolk blue line which allowed a two-on-one rush back the other way for the Nailers. Cam Brown played the puck across the ice and Zac Lynch one-timed the pass into the net beating Barone to give Wheeling an early 1-0 lead.

Wheeling extended their lead to two goals with a tally from Cam Brown. Brown skated into the Norfolk zone, and fired a wrister from the left circle that beat Barone stick side to give Wheeling a 2-0 lead at 12:22 of the first period.

Early in the second, Norfolk answered with a power-play goal from Taylor Cammarata. Cammarata skated into the Wheeling in with possession of the puck. Cammarata had the puck knocked away and retrieved it from behind the net. Cammarata passed the puck to the front of the net for Ben Duffy who had his initial shot saved. Duffy gathered the rebound and passed it to the right side of the crease, where Cammarata was there to knock the puck in back door to cut the Wheeling lead to 2-1 at 5:34 of the second period.

Wheeling extended their lead back to two goals with another goal from Cam Brown. Danny Fick shot the puck from a tough angle in the right circle which was initially saved by Barone. Brown found the rebound right outside the goalie crease and beat the sprawling Barone to give Wheeling a 3-1 lead.

Wheeling furthered their lead to 4-1 with a goal from Kevin Spinozzi. Wheeling was able to cycle the puck around the Norfolk zone after Norfolk failed to clear the puck. Mike Fazio played the puck from behind the Norfolk net to the top of the left point. Spinozzi shot the puck and it trickled its way in on a deflection to extend the Wheeling lead at 13:21 of the second period.

Wheeling put the game out of reach on a tally by Yushiroh Hirano. A Norfolk turnover allowed a three-on-two rush for Wheeling. Cam Brown played the puck Nick Saricino in the right circle. Saricino played the puck to Hirano at the top of the left circle and his shot beat Barone blocker side to give Wheeling the 5-1 lead.

Brad Barone made 39 saves on 44 shots and takes the loss while Matt O'Connor made 37 saves on 38 shots and claims the victory for Wheeling.

Three Stars

1 Cam Brown (WHL) - (2G,2A)

2 Matt O'Connor (WHL) - (37 SVS)

3 Danny Flick (WHL) - (2A)

The Admirals will now return home for a three-game set against the Nailers beginning on Wednesday at Scope. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. . Fans can catch the game on ECHL.TV or on Mixlr.

