Americans Drop Opener in Reading, 5-3

Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped the first of three against the Reading Royals, 5-3 on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

The Americans erased a 2-0 Royals lead with back to back goals in the second period by Zach Pochiro and Spencer Asuchak. Reading regained the lead on a power play goal from Chris McCarthy at the 12:32 mark. Allen thought they had the game-tying goal midway through the second period, but the goal was wiped out for goalie interference. Garrett Clarke was then given a 10-minute misconduct at 14:26 and the Royals regained their two-goal lead at 19:36 , when Charlie Vasaturo found the back of the net to make it 4-2, Reading.

Zach Pochiro fired home his second of the night at 4:47 of the final period to make it a 4-3 score. The game remained that way until the 18:41 mark, when Brayden Low scored with the extra attacker after picking up the loose puck and putting it into the empty net to give Reading a 5-3 lead. The Royals extended the Americans losing streak to five games, and four straight losses on the road trip.

Earlier in the day, the Americans made a deal sending forward Greg Chase to Maine for forward Riley Bourbonnais. In 14 games with Maine this season, Bourbonnais had four goals and four assists.

The Americans and Royals resume their three-game weekend series on Saturday night at 6:05 PM CST. Allen returns home on Wednesday, December 19th against Cincinnati.

