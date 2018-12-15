Josh McArdle Reassigned to Fuel from Rockford

December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have reassigned defenseman Josh McArdle to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The defenseman will be with the Fuel as they wrap up a two-game set with the Tulsa Oilers Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

McArdle, 24, has appeared in 19 games with Indy this season, tallying one goal, two assists and 15 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound rookie defenseman recorded his first professional goal during a 4-3 Fuel win against Cincinnati on Nov. 10. In 29 career ECHL contests with Indy and Worcester, McArdle has collected one goal and four assists. Additionally, the native of Roscoe, Ill. has seen action in three AHL contests with the IceHogs this season, registering two shots and four penalty minutes.

The Fuel continue their homestand Saturday during their annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after Indy scores its first goal of the night.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.