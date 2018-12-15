Grizzlies Lose Tough One 2-1

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies lost 2-1 to the Rapid City Rush as Cedric Montminy scored the game winner with 3:16 left in regulation as the Rush have taken each of the first 2 games of the 3 game series.

It was a game filled with great goaltending as Adam Carlson got the win for Rapid City, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Joe Cannata was also solid for Utah, stopping 23 of 25 in a tough luck loss for the Grizzlies, who fall to 14-6-3-1 on the season.

The Rush took a 1-0 lead 2:10 into the second period as Andrew Radjenovic scored his 15th goal of the season and 3rd in the 2 game this week vs Utah.

It stayed 1-0 until JT Henke scored from the circle to tie the game with 7:27 left in the 3rd period. Henke's goal prompted over a thousand teddy bears to be tossed onto the ice as it was Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center.

Rapid City took a lead for good when Cedric Montminy scored the game winner with 3:16 left in the third period. The Rush have picked up 9 of 10 games so far against the Grizzlies in the season series as Rapid City is 4-0-0-1 against Utah this season.

The final game of the three game series is Saturday night at Maverik Center. It's Star Wars Night with specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to Make A Wish Utah. Face-off will be at 7 pm.

